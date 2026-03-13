Kansas City's Jewish community shaken after antisemitic attack on Michigan synagogue

KSHB 41 reporter Ryan Gamboa covers Miami County in Kansas and Cass County in Missouri. He also covers agricultural topics. Share your story idea with Ryan .

Kansas City's Jewish community is reacting to an antisemitic attack on one of the nation's largest synagogues near Detroit on Thursday.

It's an act of violence that is reopening wounds for local Jewish residents still healing from a deadly 2014 shooting in Overland Park.

An attacker armed with a rifle drove through a hallway at the in West Bloomfield, Michigan, synagogue before security shot and killed the man.

Neta Meltzer, executive director of the Kansas City Area Jewish Community Relations Bureau and American Jewish Committee,said the attack was both disturbing and painfully not unexpected.

"Deeply disturbed by what has happened today," she told KSHB 41 News reporter Ryan Gamboa. "It's heartbreaking to really say that it's not surprising at this point when something like this happens and a Jewish institution is the target of it."

The Kansas City Jewish community has lived with the reality of antisemitic violence for nearly 12 years.

In 2014, a gunman shot and killed 69-year-old William Corporon and his 14-year-old grandson Reat Underwood, at the Jewish Community Center. He shot and killed a third victim, 53-year-old Terra LeManno at Village Shalom, a nearby retirement community.

The gunman, Frazier Glenn Miller, Jr., also known as Frazier Glenn Cross, was sentenced to death for the murders. He was on death row in a Kansas prison when he died in May 2021..

When asked whether Thursday's attack reopens old wounds, Meltzer said the healing process for many has never fully taken hold.

"The reality is so many Jewish communities, and so many members of the Jewish community, the wound hasn't closed for at least a couple years now," Meltzer said.

Meltzer said antisemitic violence tends to rise alongside major current events, including Middle East conflicts, elections, and Jewish holidays.

"It really illustrates the way that this form of hate is a little different that we hope to combat in our society," Meltzer said.

That reality is part of why nonprofits like SevenDays exist.

The organization was founded by Mindy Corporon, who lost her father and son in the 2014 Overland Park shooting.

SevenDays is designed to overcome hate by spreading kindness and understanding.

"Kindness strengthens us. It makes us healthier and more connected and makes communities safer and more hopeful," Corporon said at an event KSHB 41 News attended last week.

The Overland Park Police Department said in an email to KSHB 41 News it is on high alert around local places of worship following Thursday's attack.

"The Overland Park Police Department is aware of the unfortunate incident that occurred in Michigan earlier today," a department spokesperson wrote. "The Overland Park Police Department has always remained on high alert when it comes to all of our places of worship within our community. We urge our patrol officers to stay vigilant and pay extra attention to places of worship as duty permits."

For Meltzer and the metro area Jewish community, the focus remains on lifting up the positive after a dark day.

"I really long for a time when we are spending the majority of our time talking about all of the best parts of what it means to be a part of this community," Meltzer added.

The Jewish Community Center in Overland Park also issued a statement to KSHB 41 News regarding the incident in Michigan on Thursday.

"The J stands firmly against hatred and violence in all its forms. Our deepest thoughts are with the families, congregation, and heroic first responders of The Temple Israel, a synagogue in Michigan that was attacked today.



We, along with other Jewish-based organizations and places of worship, strive to create a safe space of solidarity, community, and family. Senseless violence has no place in our home, and no place in the world. We are heartbroken.



The J, along with its staff and fellow organizations, will continue working to confront antisemitism. While there are no specific threats to our community currently, we will continue to work with our local law enforcement and city officials to keep our home safe.



As always, the safety and security of our members, guests, and our community is our top priority." Jewish Community Center, Overland Park, Kansas

