Kansas City’s Nov. 30 snow ends 2024 KSHB 41 Snowflake Contest

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A big thanks to the thousands of Kansas City-area weather watchers for signing up for this year’s KSHB 41 Weather Snowflake Contest.

Each year, we ask Kansas City residents what day and time they think we’ll get our first inch of snow at our studios on the Country Club Plaza.

This year’s snowfall on Saturday, Nov. 30, ended the snowflake contest.

Congratulations to this year's winner, Melissa Patti of Kansas City, Missouri.

Patti was one of 33 people who guessed the first snowfall would happen on Nov. 30. Her guess of the time — 10:12 a.m. — was only nine minutes from when KSHB 41 Weather meteorologist Wes Peery measured one inch at 10:03 a.m.

Thanks to all who entered, and if you didn’t get your winter fix from last weekend’s snow, you’ll want to tune in at 6:30 p.m. tonight for the KSHB 41 Weather team’s Winter Weather Special.

—