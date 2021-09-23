Kansas City's program to manage illegal dumping facing audit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Following a KSHB 41 News investigation into illegal trash dumping near east 29th Street and Topping Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri, the City Auditor's Office is looking into the program that handles the issue.

The Public Works Solid Waste Division is responsible for handling illegal dumping in the city, according to a release from the City Auditor's Office. The release indicates that the program may need improvement.

"According to the most recent resident survey, satisfaction with the city’s efforts to clean-up illegal dump sites is only 20%. Residents expressed concerns to the City Auditor’s Office about city efforts to deal with illegal dumping in Kansas City and suggested we audit those efforts," the release states.

The goal of the audit is to "evaluate how the city can improve community engagement efforts to reduce illegal dumping and how long it takes the city to respond to illegal dumping complaints and clean-up illegal dump sites."

Residents who previously spoke with KSHB 41 News said the city responded to their request to have an illegal trash dump cleaned up, but had not come out to clean up the site over a month later.

The city cleaned up the site the day after the story aired.

The audit will be presented Thursday, Sept. 23, at the City Council Business Session held at 2 p.m.

Douglas Jones is the city auditor. Residents can submit ideas for the office to pursue online.