KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Citians can expect 5.5 acres of greenery to be added to downtown Kansas City, Missouri, from Wyandotte Street over Interstate 670 to Grand Boulevard.

Kansas City's Roy Blunt Luminary Park to cost more, take more time to complete

But completing the project will take more money and more time than earlier projections..

The new target cost for Roy Blunt Luminary Park is $315 million, and Jeff Martin, KCMO assistant city manager, said the city and its partners are working to cap the cost there.

That's up from an earlier cost estimate of $200 million.

John Batten/KSHB Jeff Martin

“As information gets more refined, you have a better understanding of what the costs really are, and obviously, inflation is always a factor these days," Martin said.

The city council will vote Oct. 2 on an ordinance that would finalize some funding sources. Martin says an approval of that ordinance would complete the project's design phase and the project would enter its construction phase.

So far, $222.9 million in funds have been committed to the project, according to city officials. Commitments have been made by both public entities — federal, state, city, Missouri Department of Transportation — and private contributors.

If approved, the ordinance set to go before the city council would allocate $15 million from the city in special obligation bond funds to the project. The project is seeking a total of $80 million in special obligation bonds.

"We'll have to go back for an additional approval for $65 million in the future," Martin said.

Potential funding from federal grants, Jackson County, and additional private commitments could help bridge the gap to the targeted $315 million, the city says.

In addition to the need for more funding, the project calls for more time. It was originally thought some of the project would be completed prior to the 2026 World Cup in Kansas City. Martin says the city expects the project to be complete in 2029.

John Batten/KSHB Gibb Kerr

Nonprofit Downtown Council of Kansas City will manage operations of the park. Chairman Gibb Kerr says the wait is worth the economic benefits to come.

"It will serve as an economic catalyst to bring in jobs, new residents, new visitors that will generate new tax revenue for the city," Kerr said.

According to an attached presentation on the city's website, the park would create economic impact by increasing visitors for tourism and events and attract and retain nearby businesses.

Based on net present value in 2023 dollars, the presentation states over a 30-year period, Roy Blunt Luminary Park would contribute the following economic impacts in Kansas City:



$239 million in net new direct spending

$335 million in total economic output

304 sustainable annual jobs

$312 million in labor income

$67.1 million in city tax revenue

$198 million in school district revenue

—