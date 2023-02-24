Kansas City's South Loop park project over I-670 moves forward with additional funding sources

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The prospects for completing the $165-million project to put a “cap” over Interstate 670 in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, grew Friday morning with the announcement of additional funding resources.

City officials announced that HR Block, JE Dunn, Loews Hotels, Cordish Companies and others will contribute financially to the project.

The project also includes a $28-million federal grant, which former Sen. Roy Blunt, a Missouri Republican, secured before his retirement.

Once built, the “cap” over the interstate will feature an urban park that connects the downtown core with the Crossroads Arts District.

Project developers have scheduled an open house to provide more information to the community from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at the Kirk Family YMCA, 222 W. 11th St., Kansas City, Missouri.

The 5 1/2-acre park will cover I-670 and stretch from Grand Boulevard west to Wyandotte Street, between the T-Mobile Center. and Kansas City Convention Center

Organizers said last fall they were hopeful the project could be completed by 2026.

—