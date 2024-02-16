Kansas City’s St. Patrick’s Day parade is on to help bring community together

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Organizers of Kansas City’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade said Friday they are moving forward with this year’s parade.

KSHB 41 received messages from viewers asking if the parade would go on following the shooting at the end of the Chiefs rally and parade Wednesday.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade organizers say they hope moving forward with this year’s parade — set for Sunday, March 17 — will help as a show of unity and Kansas City’s resiliency.

“While we understand the gravity of the situation, we also believe that coming together as a community can be a source of solace and support,” parade organizers said Friday. “In times of pain and hardship, events like the St. Patrick’s Day Parade can serve as a platform for healing, connection and shared strength.”

Parade organizers are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Kansas City parade, which has become an annual tradition and early marker of Spring in Kansas City.

This year’s parade is set for 11 a.m. along Broadway Boulevard and Westport.

“Together, we can navigate these challenging times and find comfort in each other’s company,” organizers said. “We look forward to standing together as a community on March 17.”

—