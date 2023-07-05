Kansas City’s Union Station looks for slice of Taylor Swift concert mania

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s been quite a year for Kansas City’s Union Station.

Hosting a Super Bowl Parade, the 2023 NFL Draft and the Kansas City Chiefs ring ceremony is more than a year’s worth of events.

Now add in Taylor Swift.

As part of Swift’s Eras Tour coming this Friday and Saturday to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Union Station is offering Swifties an outlet to show off their fandom.

Starting Wednesday afternoon and running through 11 p.m. Saturday, fans will be able to take a Swiftie selfie next to two special “Swift-themed” marquee signs (remember the Chiefs Kingdom giant lit-up letter signs last winter?).

KSHB 41 caught up with a fans Wednesday just hours after the signs were put up.

From noon to 1 p.m. on Thursday, fans can get a quick fix by watching “speed painter” Annika Wooton create a three-foot by four-foot portrait of Taylor Swift. Union Station plans to raffle off the portrait to the highest bidder, with proceeds to help updates at the Planetarium.

On Friday and Saturday night, the exterior of Union Station will be lit up in purple. Organizers also plan “specially-made Taylor Swift projections” on to the side peaks of Union Station.

