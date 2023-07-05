Taylor Swift concert guide: What to know about concerts this weekend in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Taylor Swift fans across Kansas City are so excited about this weekend’s Taylor Swift concerts at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium that they are creating massive mazes in empty farm fields.

On Wednesday, the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department released additional information for concert-goers for the two shows at 6:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.



Parking lot gates to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium will open at 2:30 p.m. Parking passes must be purchased in advance on the Chiefs’ website. Passes start at $47.

Entrances into GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium will open at 3:30 p.m. for guests in the VIP clubs “Karma Is My Boyfriend” and “It’s Been A Long time Coming.”

All other entrances to the stadium will open at 4:30 p.m.

While ticketed fans can remain in the parking lot during the opening acts by MUNA and Gracie Abrams, once Swift takes the stage, all ticketed fans must head inside. Anyone without tickets will be asked to leave the Truman Sports Complex.

Concert-goers utilizing a rideshare service can be dropped off by following signage at Gate 2 off of Blue Ridge Cutoff. Rideshare pickup after the concert will take place at Lot J starting at 9 p.m.

Once the concert is over, KCPD says access from westbound I-70 to Blue Ridge Cutoff and southbound Blue Ridge Cutoff north of I-70 will be blocked. Northbound Blue Ridge Cutoff will be closed at Raytown Road, allowing all traffic exiting from Gate 4 to proceed westbound toward Ozark and Eastern Avenues.

