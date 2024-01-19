Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kansas courts make stride toward full recovery after October cyberattack

Kansas Courts Cyberattack
John Hanna/AP
Kansas Supreme Court Chief Justice Marla Luckert, left, chats with spectators who have gathered for a joint meeting of the Kansas House and Senate Judiciary committees, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Luckert is telling lawmakers that the court system needs at least $2.6 million in additional funds to recover from a cyberattack in October 2023. (AP Photo/John Hanna)
Kansas Courts Cyberattack
Posted at 3:58 PM, Jan 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-19 16:58:31-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas district courts statewide are once again able to electronically file cases — with "limited exceptions" — following a cyberattack in October 2023 that halted normal operations, a press release from Kansas Courts announced Thursday.

The courts began to recover from the foreign cyberattack, which blocked the ability to file cases online and access records, in December.

State Supreme Court Chief Justice Marla Luckert, the state's top judicial official, told legislators earlier this week the attack was a costly one with $2.6 million needed to fully recover.

“District courts have been backloading paper filings since they regained access to the case management system in December,” Luckert said in the press release. “With the e-filing system back online, and attorneys returning to using it, the number of paper filings received by courts should be greatly reduced. This will help courts that are uploading paper documents filed while our systems were offline.”

New case initiation will still be conducted by paper until further notice.

Court information systems will appear out of date until new cases, case filings and case payments that occurred after Oct. 12, 2023, are entered into the case management system, per the release.

The Kansas District Court Public Access Portal provides online access to public case information that has been entered into the case management system, so some information may appear out of date. Fines and fees can be paid through this portal, although payments made while the system was offline may not show up.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone