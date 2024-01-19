Kansas courts make stride toward full recovery after October cyberattack

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas district courts statewide are once again able to electronically file cases — with "limited exceptions" — following a cyberattack in October 2023 that halted normal operations, a press release from Kansas Courts announced Thursday.

The courts began to recover from the foreign cyberattack, which blocked the ability to file cases online and access records, in December.

State Supreme Court Chief Justice Marla Luckert, the state's top judicial official, told legislators earlier this week the attack was a costly one with $2.6 million needed to fully recover.

“District courts have been backloading paper filings since they regained access to the case management system in December,” Luckert said in the press release. “With the e-filing system back online, and attorneys returning to using it, the number of paper filings received by courts should be greatly reduced. This will help courts that are uploading paper documents filed while our systems were offline.”

New case initiation will still be conducted by paper until further notice.

Court information systems will appear out of date until new cases, case filings and case payments that occurred after Oct. 12, 2023, are entered into the case management system, per the release.

The Kansas District Court Public Access Portal provides online access to public case information that has been entered into the case management system, so some information may appear out of date. Fines and fees can be paid through this portal, although payments made while the system was offline may not show up.

