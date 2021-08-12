Kansas Department of Health and Environment issues health advisories for Kansas lakes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks issued several public health advisories on Thursday for multiple state lakes due to blue-green algae, including three in the Kansas City-area.

KDHE said in a news release that when a warning advisory is issued the water is not safe to drink for any pets or livestock, and people should avoid contact with the water. If a person were to come in contact with the water, the individual should wash the area with clean water as soon as possible.

For the lakes under watch advisories, KDHE said the water may be unsafe for people and animals, to avoid areas of algae accumulation and swimming is discouraged.

The active advisories are:

Warnings:



Altamont City Lake “Idle Hour” Main Lake, Labette County.

Ford County Lake, Ford County (new).

Gathering Pond at Milford, Geary County.

Harvey County East Lake, Harvey County.

Hargis Lake, Sumner County.

Hodgeman County State Fishing Lake, Hodgeman County (new).

Jerry Ivey Pond, Saline County.

Lake Afton, Sedgwick County (upgraded Aug. 12).

Lake Jeanette, Leavenworth County (new).

Marion County Lake, Marion County.

Melvern Outlet Pond, Osage County.

Melvern Outlet Swim Pond, Osage County.

Milford Lake Zones A and C, Geary County.

Neosho County State Fishing Lake, Neosho County (upgraded Aug. 12).

South Lake, Johnson County.

Webster Reservoir, Rooks County.

Watches:



Brown State Fishing Lake, Brown County.

Pony Creek Lake, Brown County.

Milford Lake Zone B, Geary County.

Altamont City Lake “Idle Hour” North Lake, Labette County.

Big Hill Lake, Labette County.

Parsons Lake, Labette County.

Marion Reservoir, Marion County.

Buhler City Lake, Reno County.

Big Eleven Lake, Wyandotte County.

Only one lake in Kansas, Overbrook City Lake, had an advisory lifted.