Kansas Department of Labor benefits delayed, website down

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Department of Labor benefit payments will be delayed due to “technical difficulties,” the department announced Tuesday.

Regular unemployment insurance claimants will receive their benefits “within the next few business days or loaded onto their debit card within the next five to seven days [sic],” the department said in a Facebook post.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) could see longer delays, the department said.

KDOL’s benefits website also is down, but customer service representatives still are available.

Those in the Kansas City area who need assistance can call 913-596-3500.