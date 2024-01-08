Kansas Department of Transportation prepares for winter weather as driver shortage continues

KANSAS CITY, Mo — The Kansas Department of Transportation is asking drivers to be patient and on the lookout for snow plow operators as regions prepare for the biggest winter event of the season.

Since Friday, crews have been focusing on treating certain roads and bridges with magnesium chloride, salt and beet juice in some instances. The Kansas agency says they have all the supplies and tools they need to do their job.

"Folks have been getting equipment ready, monitoring the weather, refilling treatment material and snow plow crews are out around the metro, monitoring the road conditions and in certain areas where necessary, treating roads and bridges," KDOT spokesperson Delaney Tholen said.

Compared to previous years, KDOT has 30% fewer snow plow drivers, but it's a trend the department says is impacting transportation agencies across the nation. KDOT says because of this challenge, they are asking drivers to be patient while crews work to clear the roadways.

As a reminder, drivers are being asked to slow down and never pass a plow truck if they encounter a snow plow during their commute. Some trucks will have snow plow wings so drivers can clear a wide area.

"Because we are short-staffed, the crews work really hard to manage their schedules so that there are always people on standby or out driving when needed," Tholen said.

—