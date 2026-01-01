KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas. Share your story idea with Olivia .

—

Kansas voters will have less time to return mail ballots in 2026 after state lawmakers eliminated a three-day grace period and the U.S. Postal Service changed how it postmarks mail.

Kansas election law and USPS changes means voters have less time to mail ballots in 2026

Previously, Kansas voters had until three days after Election Day for their mail ballots to arrive at election offices. Now, ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day to count.

In December, USPS announced that in 2026 it will postmark mail when it's processed at regional facilities rather than when it's dropped off. This processing delay could take several days, meaning a ballot mailed on time could still arrive too late to count.

We spoke to lawmakers and advocates in Kansas when the law was passed in March 2025.

"That's 20 days for the mail to be sent out, to get to the voter, for them to fill it out, for them to return it," said Davis Hammet, president of Loud Light & Loud Light Civic Action.

KSHB Davis Hammet

GOP Rep. Pat Proctor (R - District 41, Leavenworth County), said the change ensures ballot integrity.

"We know that the ballot was cast before the election night if we stop taking them on election night," Proctor said.

Chris Morrison/KSHB Rep. Pat Proctor

Johnson and Wyandotte county election officials are working on their public outreach to educate voters about the 2026 changes.

"The Johnson County Election Office is currently developing a voter education/outreach plan for the 2026 election year. It will include an update on the new state election law effective January 1, 2026, which eliminates the 3-day grace period for return of mail ballots," Johnson County officials said in a statement.

Wyandotte County plans to include information on postcards sent to voters and utilize social media for public outreach.

"We plan on putting wording on the postcard informing voters ballots must be returned by 7 p.m. on election day," Wyandotte County officials said.

Election officials recommend voters mail their ballots at least one week before Election Day. Voters who cannot meet that deadline should use drop boxes or deliver ballots directly to polling places.

The postal service postmark change affects all mail, including tax filings and bills. For other time-sensitive mail, customers can request counter postmarking at post offices.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

—