Kansas election officials to conduct required test of public election equipment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — While many voters in Kansas have already cast a ballot ahead of next week’s primary on Aug. 2, election officials are working to make sure equipment used to tabulate the votes will be ready.

Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab said Monday that Kansas law requires election officials to test tabulation equipment used in all 105 counties across the state.

“This testing is an additional step to provide voters with assurance their vote is captured accurately and securely,” Schwab said in the release. “I encourage Kansans to observe this process.”

The testing includes feeding proper and improper ballots through the tabulation machines to ensure accuracy.

Schwab says anyone who is interested in observing the election testing should contact their county’s election office.

Following the election, the machines will be checked again.

—