Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kansas election officials to conduct required test of public election equipment

Kansas Primary Election
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Dan Cohen/KSHB
Kansas Primary Election
Posted at 11:55 AM, Jul 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-25 12:55:50-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — While many voters in Kansas have already cast a ballot ahead of next week’s primary on Aug. 2, election officials are working to make sure equipment used to tabulate the votes will be ready.

Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab said Monday that Kansas law requires election officials to test tabulation equipment used in all 105 counties across the state.

“This testing is an additional step to provide voters with assurance their vote is captured accurately and securely,” Schwab said in the release. “I encourage Kansans to observe this process.”

The testing includes feeding proper and improper ballots through the tabulation machines to ensure accuracy.

Schwab says anyone who is interested in observing the election testing should contact their county’s election office.

Following the election, the machines will be checked again.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock