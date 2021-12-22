Watch
Kansas Forest Service revises acreage burned in wildfires

Charlie Riedel/AP
FILE- Wind fueled fires burns in a pasture which was part of a fire that burned and stretched across Ellis, Russell, Osborne and Rooks counties, Dec. 16, 2021, near Natoma, Kan. The National Weather Service has declared the series of thunderstorms and tornadoes that swept across the Great Plains and upper Midwest on Dec. 15 as a serial derecho, a rare event featuring a very lengthy and wide line of storms. The service said it was the first-ever serial derecho in December in the U.S. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Severe Weather Midwest Derecho
Posted at 9:13 AM, Dec 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-22 10:13:08-05

TOPEKA, Kan. — The Kansas Forest Service has revised down the number of acres burned in last week's wildfires.

The agency posted on Facebook Tuesday that around 163,000 acres burned on Dec. 15, not the 400,000 that was first estimated. The Forest Service released a map showing the number of burned acres in each county.

The posting said the Forest Service and the National Interagency Fire Coordination Center are using a new satellite data system to map ongoing wildfires. The service said that as heat, dust and smoke cleared, "the satellite was able to get a clearer picture of the landscape." The technology also showed that some of the fires' perimeters were calculated twice.

Two men died in the wildfires fueled by dry conditions and strong winds.

