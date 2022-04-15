Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kansas GOP ties new school funds to 'choice,' other policies

Molly Baumgardner, Renee Erickson, Dinah Sykes
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
John Hanna/AP
Kansas state Sens. Molly Baumgardner, left, R-Louisburg; Renee Erickson, center, R-Wichita, and Dinah Sykes, right, D-Lenexa, confer during a break in negotiations with House members over education policy, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Thursday, March 31, 2022. Republican lawmakers are hoping to tie extra money for public schools to policy changes. (AP Photo/John Hanna)
Molly Baumgardner, Renee Erickson, Dinah Sykes
Posted at 12:33 PM, Apr 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-15 13:34:14-04

TOPEKA, Kan. — State funds for Kansas’ public schools have been held up as Republican lawmakers push for policies critics say would punish educators for court rulings that forced the GOP-controlled Legislature to boost its spending.

A legislative proposal ties $6.4 billion in spending to policies pushed by conservative Republicans that include an “open enrollment” proposal to allow parents to send their children to any public school with enough space.

Republicans drafted the package before lawmakers began their annual spring break earlier this month.

Legislators reconvene April 25. Conservatives argue that they're trying to make schools more accountable.

Critics say it's payback for seven Kansas Supreme Court rulings that forced spending increases.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Click to nominate an excellent educator!