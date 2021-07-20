Kansas Gov. Kelly meets 102-year-old World War II Army veteran at Capitol

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 102-year-old World War II Army veteran met with Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly on Tuesday at the state Capitol as he travels the country to raise awareness for veterans and frontline nurses.

Sidney Walton, who served in the 34th Inf., 8th Div., as a corporal and medical technician, currently is on a 50-state, 50-governor No Regrets Tour. Kansas was his 39th state, according to a news release.

"The tour has given people an opportunity to meet a WWII veteran before their generation disappears," the release stated. "Sidney regrets missing a chance to meet some of the last Civil War veterans."

Walton got the idea from Capt. Tom Moore, a WWII veteran from England, who raised $46 million for the UK's National Health Services during the COVID-19 pandemic. Walton, according to the release, wants to raise $1 than Moore.

Capt. Moore died of COVID-19 earlier this year.

The money Walton raises will go to the American Nurses Foundation's Coronavirus Response Fund for Nurses.

The 11 remaining states on Walton's tour are:



Oklahoma.

New Mexico.

Colorado.

South Dakota.

North Dakota.

Minnesota.

Wisconsin.

Ohio.

West Virginia.

Pennsylvania.

Delaware.

The No Regrets Tour began in 2018.