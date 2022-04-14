Kansas Gov. Kelly signs bill changing property taxes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly signed into law a bill that changes property, sales and income tax laws Thursday.

"HB 2239 increases the residential property tax exemption, prorates some personal property taxes, provides homestead property tax refunds to eligible taxpayers, and broadens the property tax reduction authority of county commissioners for property destroyed by disaster," a release from the governor's office said.

The bill is bipartisan and intended to cut property taxes, according to the release.

"We have the opportunity to help Kansans who are feeling the impact of pandemic-induced inflation. With the largest budget surplus in decades, we can do both – provide property tax relief and finally eliminate the state sales tax on food,” Kelly said in the release.

More information about House Bill 2239 can be found online .

It will also create certain tax exemptions for repairs on agricultural land impacted by natural disaster and tax credits for a variety of education-related expenses and donations.

