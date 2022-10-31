Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announces $28 million Olathe laboratory that will add 175 jobs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced Monday that KCAS Bioanalytical and Biomarker Services opened a $28 million laboratory in the Kansas Bioscience Park campus in Olathe that will create 175 new jobs for Kansans.

KCAS, an Integris BioServices company, is a contract research organization with over 40 years of experience that supports biotech, pharmaceutical and animal health drug development programs.

“Thanks to Kansas’ innovative and pro-business economy, our state’s bioscience sector is rapidly growing,” Kelly said in a news release. “KCAS’ investment only accelerates that forward progress, resulting in more good-paying jobs for Kansans and more top-tier talent moving to our communities.”

The new laboratory will provide advanced technology and expertise across the complete research and development range of discovery, preclinical and clinical studies. It is one of the largest bioanalytical facilities in the country at 70,000 square feet.

The ribbon-cutting and grand opening celebration of the facility was on Oct. 27.

"We are proud to officially celebrate the grand opening of our new purpose-built facility positioned in the Kansas Bioscience Park campus," KCAS CEO John Bucksath said in a news release. "The support of state and local leadership has been instrumental in KCAS making Kansas home to our growing organization."