Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announces plan to eliminate grocery tax

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly on Tuesday announced that her office will introduce a bill to eliminate taxes on food sales in the state.

Kelly posted the slogan "Axe the food tax" on Twitter.

BREAKING: Just now, I announced my administration’s plan to eliminate Kansas’ food sales tax. Eliminating the state food tax will save the average Kansas family of four $500 per year – those savings make a huge difference. #AxeTheFoodTax #ksleg pic.twitter.com/DbaazBBT6H — Governor Laura Kelly (@GovLauraKelly) November 8, 2021

In a separate release, Kelly said the legislature could eliminate the tax while still maintaining the state budget.

"This legislation will save the average Kansas family $500 dollars or more a year on their grocery bill; and thanks to the fiscally responsible decisions we made before and during the pandemic, we can cut the food sales tax and keep Kansas’ budget intact," Kelly said in the release.

Kansas is one of seven states that tax groceries. Its tax rate is also the second-highest in the country, at 6.5%.

State House Democratic leader Tom Sawyer and Senate Democratic leader Dinah Sykes were cited in support of the bill in Kelly's release, but at least one Republican has come out in support of cutting the tax.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt has previously called for the repeal or reduction of the sales tax on groceries due to inflation.

The bill will be introduced during the 2022 Kansas legislative session.