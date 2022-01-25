Watch
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly appoints new judge to Court of Appeals

John Hanna/AP
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly wears an axe pin on her lapel to symbolize her plan to eliminate the state's 6.5% sales tax on groceries during a news conference, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in the produce section of a Dillons grocery in Topeka, Kan. Kelly is in a strong enough position financially to be able to provide the tax relief. (AP Photo/John Hanna)
Laura Kelly
Posted at 3:50 PM, Jan 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-25 16:50:44-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced the appointment of Angela Coble to the Kansas Court of Appeals Tuesday.

Coble, a Salina, Kansas, native, has previous experience providing chamber counsel and serving as the junior partner of a Salina law firm.

“As a lifelong Kansan, it will be the honor of my life to serve my fellow Kansans as a Court of Appeals Judge,” Coble said. "I am now ready to synthesize and utilize my experiences to fairly apply the laws of Kansas from a respectful and empathetic manner as a judge.”

Coble is filling a vacancy on the Court of Appeals after judge Michael Buser announced his retirement in November.

“Ms. Coble will be an exceptional addition to the Court of Appeals,” Kelly said in a statement. “She has the Kansas grit, dedication and experience, in addition to a strong reputation in her local and legal communities, that will make her an excellent Court of Appeals judge.”

The appointment awaits Senate approval.

