Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly appoints new judge to Court of Appeals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced the appointment of Angela Coble to the Kansas Court of Appeals Tuesday.

Coble, a Salina, Kansas, native, has previous experience providing chamber counsel and serving as the junior partner of a Salina law firm.

“As a lifelong Kansan, it will be the honor of my life to serve my fellow Kansans as a Court of Appeals Judge,” Coble said. "I am now ready to synthesize and utilize my experiences to fairly apply the laws of Kansas from a respectful and empathetic manner as a judge.”

Coble is filling a vacancy on the Court of Appeals after judge Michael Buser announced his retirement in November.

“Ms. Coble will be an exceptional addition to the Court of Appeals,” Kelly said in a statement. “She has the Kansas grit, dedication and experience, in addition to a strong reputation in her local and legal communities, that will make her an excellent Court of Appeals judge.”

The appointment awaits Senate approval.