Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly files for reelection

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced Monday that she is running for reelection.

Her name will be on the ballot alongside running mate Lieutenant Gov. David Toland in November.

Kelly is completing her first term as governor of Kansas.

“I’m proud of the work we’ve done over the past three years, and hope to continue building on these accomplishments in my second term,” she said in a statement. “From fully funding our schools to investing in Kansas’ economy and turning the state around, we’ve made Kansas a great place to live, work, and raise a family. Kansas is finally back on track, but there’s still more work to be done. Let’s keep building a better future for Kansas together.”

The democrat took over from Gov. Jeff Colyer, who served for a year after Gov. Sam Brownback resigned in 2018.

Kelly served as a state senator for 14 years before running for the governor's office.