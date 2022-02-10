Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly introduces legislation to expand Medicaid

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly hopes to expand Medicaid in the state through new legislation she introduced Wednesday.

Kelly said in a news release the law would provide more than 150,000 Kansans access to affordable health care.

The new law would also create more than 23,000 new jobs, according to Kelly.

Kansans who earn up to the full 138% of the Federal Poverty Level would qualify for Medicaid, with 90% paid for by the federal government.

“Expanding Medicaid so that thousands of hard-working Kansans have access to affordable health care would boost the Kansas economy,” Kelly said in a news release. “Expansion would inject billions of dollars into our state, create thousands of jobs, help retain our healthcare workers in Kansas — and help rural hospitals’ bottom lines. It's time to work together to deliver for Kansans and get this done once and for all."

The new program would begin Jan. 1, 2023.

