Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly joins states opposing Trump's National Guard deployment in California

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly joined an amicus brief with leaders from 20 other states Thursday supporting California’s request for a court order blocking President Trump's deployment of the National Guard in Los Angeles.

“The United States of America is founded on the rule of law, including respect for states’ rights. The federalization of the California National Guard by President Trump, without the coordination of the Governor of California, is a violation of states’ rights,” Kelly said in a press release.

Kelly said she joined the brief to "preserve state sovereignty and halt federalization of state National Guards without the coordination of their governors.”

RELATED | Missouri Gov. Kehoe activates National Guard as ‘precautionary measure’

According to Kelly, the brief, led by Washington Attorney General Nick Brown and Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings, outlines Trump’s action as "wholly inconsistent with our nation’s founding principle that freedom depends on the subordination of the military to civilian authority."

Kelly and other leaders called Trump's memo "an unlimited claim of presidential authority to deploy the National Guard of any state for the next 60 days."

Kelly wrote that the states involved in the brief have interests in "standing up against this unnecessary and legally unjustified military call-up," as well as "ensuring their National Guard is available to perform the essential services they provide the states on an ongoing basis."

Kelly described Trump's actions as an "unlawful federalization" in the news release.

“By calling forth troops when there is no invasion to repel, no rebellion to suppress, and when state and local law enforcement is fully able to execute the laws, the President flouts the vision of our Founders, undermines the rule of law, and sets a chilling precedent that puts the constitutional rights of Americans in every state at risk,” the brief reads.

Others joining the amicus brief are the state attorneys general of Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Vermont, and Wisconsin.

On Wednesday, Attorneys General of Kansas and Missouri - Kris Kobach and Andrew Bailey - announced they had joined forces with AGs from several states in support of President Trump's national guard effort.

We will always defend the right to peacefully protest, but there’s nothing peaceful about arson, assault, and anarchy. If you set police cars on fire, throw Molotov cocktails at law enforcement, and loot businesses, you must be held accountable. In California, we’re seeing the… pic.twitter.com/v4hPtWTqMt — Kansas AG's Office (@KSAGOffice) June 11, 2025

Today I joined @MarcCox971 to discuss President Trump’s deployment of the National Guard in LA and the Biden autopen controversy.



Peaceful protesting is codified in our First Amendment right to free speech, but the actions we are seeing across the country are chaos. pic.twitter.com/xr6D7DvV31 — Attorney General Andrew Bailey (@AGAndrewBailey) June 12, 2025

You can read the full amicus brief below.

—