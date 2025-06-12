Missouri Gov. Kehoe activates National Guard as ‘precautionary measure’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe announced Thursday that he’s activated the Missouri National Guard as a “precautionary measure” for the possibility of civil unrest.

The activation came via an executive order issued earlier Thursday by Kehoe.

Earlier this week, the Missouri Department of Public Safety, Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Missouri National Guard established a Unified Command.

The executive order tasks the Adjutant General with making the call whether to “call and order into active service such portions of the National Guard as he deems necessary to aid executive officials of Missouri to protect life and property.”

“We respect, and will defend, the right to peacefully protect, but we will not tolerate violence or lawlessness in our state,” Kehoe said. “While other states may wait for chaos to ensue, the State of Missouri is taking a proactive approach in the event that assistance is needed to support local law enforcement in protecting our citizens and communities.”

LINK | Read the executive order

Kehoe cited “recent instances of civil unrest across the country.”

Last weekend, protesters in Los Angeles gathered in opposition to deportation operations by Homeland Security Investigations, prompting additional demonstrations in other communities.

Several hundred Kansas City-area protesters took to the streets Tuesday between the West Side and the National World War I Museum and Memorial.

KSHB 41 News reporter Isabella Ledonne was there as the protesters marched in solidarity. You can watch her report in the video player below.

Residents take to downtown Kansas City, Missouri, display signs of ‘solidarity’

On Saturday, several protests are planned throughout the day across the Kansas City area.

—