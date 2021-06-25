Watch
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, state lawmakers approve adding express toll lane to US 69

Chris Morrison/KSHB
Kansas Department of Transportation proposes express toll lane to reduce traffic on U.S. 69 Highway.
U.S. 69 highway
Posted at 11:36 AM, Jun 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-25 12:36:27-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly and state lawmakers in Topeka have given final approval to add an express toll lane to U.S. 69 Highway, a spokesperson for Kelly's office confirmed to 41 Action News.

On Monday, Overland Park council members voted 10-2 to approve the expansion after hours of discussion.

The Kansas Department of Transportation estimates that close to 80,000 drivers travel between the West 103rd and West 197th streets every day.

It is all a part of efforts to reduce heavy traffic on the highway.

KDOT and the city both agree that the express lane is a cheaper alternative to adding a new lane.

A survey released in June found the majority of respondents said they would use an express toll lane.

However, on Monday residents from Overland Park expressed concerns about the toll lane.

Work to add the express toll lane should begin at some point next year.

