KDOT releases U.S. 69 Highway survey on proposed toll lanes

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A majority of respondents to a Kansas Department of Transportation survey said they would use an express toll lane on U.S. 69 Highway to avoid congestion, according to a findings report released Monday.

The survey, which focused on the U.S. 69 Highway expansion and modernization project that could add express toll lanes, was distributed to a random sample of 5,000 eastern Johnson and Miami county households. Of those, 1,257 residents completed the survey.

Other findings included:



63% of residents said they believed traffic on the highway will at least double in the next two decades.

54% of respondents from Overland Park said they believed people who most frequently travel on the highway have "the most responsibility for pay for improvements between 103rd and 179th streets."

Nearly 60% of residents said they believe "traffic-flow improvements" between 103rd and 151st streets should being within two years, while 30% said the same improvements between 151st and 179th streets should begin within two years.

62% of residents said minimizing construction's disruption on traffic should be "the most important issue in determining improvements to U.S. 69 between 103rd and 179th streets."

87% of respondents said the highway itself is either "very important" or "important" to Overland Park businesses and jobs.

41 Action News spoke with people who live in Johnson County to hear their thoughts on the plans.

"I don't think we should have toll roads throughout the 69 Highway right here," Johnson County resident Amanda Berck said.

Others agreed.

"There are probably other options than making a toll," Johnson County resident Kelley Bowker said.

If a toll is installed, many said they'll drive on other streets to reach their destination.

"I just go down Quivira or another road," Christy Thomann said. "I wouldn't pay for it."

Those who would like to share their opinions on the project can do so at a meeting at 7 p.m. next Monday.

It will be KDOT's final presentation on what they think should happen to the highway.

Those interested in speaking must sign up. The city will release details about how to do so later this week.

The vote on the proposal will take place June 21.