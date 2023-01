KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One day after being sworn in for her second term, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has tested positive for COVID-19,

Kelly, who is fully vaccinated, tested positive Tuesday morning and is experiencing minor symptoms.

Kelly's diagnosis should not delay normal government functions, according to Kelly's office.

The State of the State will be postponed to Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 6:30 p.m. but the Governor’s Budget will still be released Thursday.

