Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly vetoes trans athletes sports bill

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly vetoed legislation Thursday that would've banned transgender athletes from participating in girls' and women's sports in the state.

Kansas Senate bill 55 , calls for the designation of interscholastic, intercollegiate, intramural or club athletic teams or sports sponsored by K-12 schools or colleges in Kansas to be based on biological sex.

This would include:



males, men or boys

females, women or girls

coed or mixed

The bill also said teams that are designated for females, women or girls would not be open to students of the male sex.

The bill would require the Kansas State High School Activities Association to adopt the rules and regulations outlined in it.

Colleges would also be required to adopt the same rules and regulations.

Kelly released the following statement following her decision to veto the bill: