Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly vetoes trans athletes sports bill

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly vetoed legislation Thursday that would've banned transgender athletes from participating in girls' and women's sports in the state.
Kansas Senate bill 55, calls for the designation of interscholastic, intercollegiate, intramural or club athletic teams or sports sponsored by K-12 schools or colleges in Kansas to be based on biological sex.
This would include:
- males, men or boys
- females, women or girls
- coed or mixed
The bill also said teams that are designated for females, women or girls would not be open to students of the male sex.
The bill would require the Kansas State High School Activities Association to adopt the rules and regulations outlined in it.
Colleges would also be required to adopt the same rules and regulations.
Kelly released the following statement following her decision to veto the bill:
“This legislation sends a devastating message that Kansas is not welcoming to all children and their families, including those who are transgender - who are already at a higher risk of bullying, discrimination, and suicide."
“As Kansans, we should be focused on how to include all students in extracurricular activities rather than how to exclude those who may be different than us. Kansas is an inclusive state and our laws should reflect our values. This law does not do that.
“This bill would also undoubtedly harm our ability to attract and retain businesses. It would send a signal to prospective companies that Kansas is more focused on unnecessary and divisive legislation, than strategic, pro-growth lawmaking.
“Therefore, under Article 2, Section 14(a) of the Constitution, I hereby veto Senate Bill 55.”