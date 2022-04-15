Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly vetos bill banning transgender athletes from women's sports

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly vetoed Senate Bill 160 on Friday, which would have banned transgender athletes from women's sports.

"Both Republican and Democratic Governors have joined me in vetoing similar divisive bills for the same reasons: it’s harmful to students and their families and it’s bad for business," Kelly said in a release from her office.

The bill would have barred students not designated the female sex at birth from women's sports in any league affiliated with schools, including colleges.

It allowed students who suffered "direct or indirect harm" from a violation of such rules to sue the offending institution.

"We all want a fair and safe place for our kids to play and compete. However, this bill didn't come from the experts at our schools, our athletes or the Kansas State High School Activities Association. It came from politicians trying to score political points," Kelly said in the release.

She also said the bill would reflect badly on the business interests of the state.

"This bill would also undoubtedly harm our ability to attract and retain businesses. It would send a signal to prospective companies that Kansas is more focused on unnecessary and divisive legislation than strategic, pro-growth lawmaking," she said.