Kansas governor announces Juneteenth will be observed as a state holiday

John Hanna/AP
FILE - In this Wednesday, July 28, 2021, file photo Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks to reporters during a news conference at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Top Republicans in the GOP-controlled Kansas Legislature are accusing the Democratic governor's administration of illegally spending federal COVID-19 relief funds by not getting their approval first. (AP Photo/John Hanna, File)
Posted at 1:16 PM, Oct 10, 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas will designate Juneteenth as a state holiday, joining 28 other states and the District of Columbia, Gov. Laura Kelly said Tuesday.

Kelly, a Democrat, said in a news release that establishing the state holiday “provides Kansans an opportunity to celebrate our state's diversity and honor the ongoing struggles for racial equality.”

Juneteenth marks the day in 1865 when the last enslaved people in the United States learned they were free. For generations, Black Americans have recognized the end of one of the darkest chapters in U.S. history with joy, in the form of parades, street festivals, musical performances or cookouts.

In 2021, President Joe Biden signed a bill passed by Congress to set aside Juneteenth, or June 19th, as a federal holiday.

