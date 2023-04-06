Kansas governor calls for decriminalization of fentanyl strips in state

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly is calling for the state of Kansas to decriminalize fentanyl strips.

During a round table in Olathe on Wednesday, Kelly was joined by law enforcement and health experts, as well as the family of a victim who lost their life to an accidental overdose.

Fentanyl strips are currently illegal in Kansas, but experts say it can help save lives because the strips can help detect fentanyl in a drug.

The strips are considered drug paraphernalia in the state of Kansas.

“Experts from nearly every profession, including law enforcement, agree that decriminalizing fentanyl test strips is a commonsense way to prevent overdoses and save lives,” Kelly said. “Communities across our state are hurting. We must join the many states across the country that have made fentanyl test strips and other tools available to prevent exposure to fentanyl long before it kills.”

Crystal Tucker, who lost her son to an accidental fentanyl overdose in 2020, said the strips will help combat the fentanyl crisis.

“Decriminalizing fentanyl test strips is essential to our fight in this fentanyl crisis,” Tucker said. “Our only weapon right now in this war is awareness, and it is simply not enough. We have to give people the tools to keep themselves safe against poisoning. This is killing our kids. If this tool had been readily available, my son, Lantz, may still be with us today.”

According to Kelly, there is currently bipartisan support in the Kansas Legislature for Senate Bill 74, which would legalize fentanyl strips.

—

