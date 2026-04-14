Kansas Governor issues disaster emergency for overnight storms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has issued a disaster emergency for severe weather impacting the state.

Governor Kelly issued a verbal state of disaster emergency Monday, April 13 at 9:06 p.m. to support local communities that were affected by severe thunderstorms and tornadoes that impacted portions of Northeast Kansas, including Franklin and Miami counties.

The declaration allows resources to be used to provide state assistance if requested.

"I encourage all Kansans to have an emergency kit and a family plan in preparation for a tornado. Stay updated on local weather conditions by listening to a NOAA weather radio or local TV and radio stations. Once a warning is activated, it is important to take cover," Governor Kelly said.

The Kansas Division of Management has activated the State Emergency Operations Center and will be monitoring the situation and will assist counties and local responders if needed.

