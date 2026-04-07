Kansas Governor Laura Kelly vetoes private school tax credit program

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly vetoed eight bills on Monday, including House Bill 2468.

House Bill 2468, also called the Education Freedom Tax Credit, would have expanded Kansas' tax credit scholarship program for private schools and, in turn, expanded tax breaks for donors.

In a news release, Governor Kelly said, "After years of neglect and budget disasters before I took office, we've worked hard to make sure Kansas' public schools are fully funded and back on track. We must prioritize meaningful increases in Special Education funding over expanding the private school tax program. I will continue to fight for the full funding of our public schools."

Johnson County school leaders are worried about special education funding. Kansas has not met the 92% reimbursement for special education costs since 2011.

As of late January, 23 states had opted into the Education Freedom Tax Credit, including Missouri.