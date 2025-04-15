Kansas governor pens letter requesting continuation of federal pandemic relief funds

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly penned a letter last week to U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon requesting the continuation of federal pandemic relief funds.

Kelly wrote in support of the Kansas State Department of Education's request that $22.6 million be reinstated as the money has provided "significant support in improving our students' academic achievement and ensuring that educators are better prepared to better serve those students."

The federal government announced in late March it planned to recoup nearly $3 billion in pandemic relief funds from states.

Kansas, like many other states, had already obligated the funds.

“Abruptly stripping this funding is a disservice to the Kansas students and teachers who rely on it to excel in the classroom,” Kelly said in a news release regarding the letter. “This funding is critical for our schools to continue setting Kansas children up for a strong start to life. I urge the Trump administration to reinstate this funding to ensure our students can continue to access these key resources they need to succeed.”

Kansas has used the funds to support students from early childhood education to post-secondary endeavors. Funds have focused on items such as eliminating barriers to recruiting early childhood education providers and retraining educators to better equip students.

In her letter, dated April 9, Kelly noted the funds have helped spur positive changes, such as rising state assessment scores and all-time high graduation rates.

“Extending the liquidation of these funds will allow our state’s education system to remain on a positive trajectory and serve Kansas students and families well,” Kelly wrote.

Secretary McMahon continues to review the Kansas State Department of Education’s April 3 request to restore funding.

Until the funding is restored, the state has reinstated fees regarding licensure, fingerprinting and background checks for early childhood educators. Kelly’s administration has covered the fees since 2021 using state and federal funds.

