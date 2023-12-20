Kansas has a new license plate. What about specialty and distinctive plates?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced earlier this week the winning design — voted on by Kansans — for the state’s new license plate.

But the state has several distinctive plates in circulation. A spokesperson from the governor’s office says those plates will continue with their own specialty/distinctive designs.

LINK | Listing of Kansas distinctive license plates

The “distinctive license plates” allow motorist to proudly display an affiliation, cause or military service.

There are nine distinctive license plates for educational institutions, 20 plates for various organizations, 12 plates related for military service and eight other plates for various groups.

