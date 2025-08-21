Kansas health officials say 2025 measles outbreak over

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The months-long measles outbreak that affected dozens of patients in southwest Kansas is over, state health officials said Thursday.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported the first case of measles in March , the first case in the state since 2018.

In the months since, the state reported a total of 87 cases. Officials say 80 percent of the cases were children, and more than 90 percent of the cases involved people who were not vaccinated against measles.

Eight people required hospitalization.

“We are deeply grateful to all of the public health, health care and laboratory professionals who partnered with us and worked tirelessly throughout this measles outbreak,” KDHE Secretary Janet Stanek said in an announcement Thursday. “Your compassion, skill and unwavering commitment to keeping our communities safe did not go unnoticed and are appreciated beyond measure.”

The Kansas outbreak was initially traced back to a measles outbreak that started in Texas.

Earlier this week, Texas health officials declared the measles outbreak in their state over.

More information about the Kansas outbreak is available on KDHE’s website .

—