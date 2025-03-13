KDHE: Kansas resident tests positive for measles

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A southwest Kansas resident has tested positive for measles.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment made the announcement Thursday afternoon.

It’s the state's first case of measles since 2018.

“It is currently unknown whether this case is linked to any ongoing measles outbreaks in the United States,” the department said in a press release.

The person is a resident of Stevens County in far southwest Kansas.

“KDHE, along with the Stevens County Health Department, are notifying individuals who may have been exposed to his case of measles,” KDHE said in the release.

More information about measles, which is a highly infectious disease, is available on KDHE’s website.

