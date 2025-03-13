Watch Now
KDHE: Kansas resident tests positive for measles

First case in Kansas since 2018
Cynthia Goldsmith / Centers for Disease Control and Prevention / AP
This undated image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Feb. 4, 2015, shows an electron microscope image of a measles virus particle, center.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A southwest Kansas resident has tested positive for measles.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment made the announcement Thursday afternoon.

It’s the state's first case of measles since 2018.

“It is currently unknown whether this case is linked to any ongoing measles outbreaks in the United States,” the department said in a press release.

The person is a resident of Stevens County in far southwest Kansas.

“KDHE, along with the Stevens County Health Department, are notifying individuals who may have been exposed to his case of measles,” KDHE said in the release.

More information about measles, which is a highly infectious disease, is available on KDHE’s website.

