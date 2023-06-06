Kansas health officials say free COVID-19 tests still available

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — While the COVID-19 pandemic may no longer be top of mind, health officials in Kansas say families can still request free COVID-19 test kits.

All Kansas households are eligible for free, at-home COVID-19 tests through June 15, 2023.

Kansans can request free COVID-19 at-home tests online, with each household eligible for five tests while supplies last.

Kansas is one of eight states that’s partnering with Project ACT to distribute the free tests. So far, the partnership has distributed more than 308,000 tests to Kansas residents.

“The ending of the public health emergency is expected to change access to free testing, but our partnership with Project ACT helps us continue to ease access for households with limited access to health care,” Kansas State Health Officer Dr. Joan Duve said in a release Tuesday. “Testing continues to help Kansans know whether to stay home or to seek treatment.”

Additional information is available by calling 866-534-3463.

