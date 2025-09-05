Kansas high school students walkout to protest gun violence after Minnesota school shooting

SHAWNEE, Kan. — On Friday, students across the nation participated in a walkout against gun violence.
The effort, organized by Students Demand Action groups, is a grassroots arm of Everytown for Gun Safety.
Students at Mill Valley High School in Shawnee were among the students Friday who protested.
"It shows that you just never know," said Owen Brookshire, a senior at the high school. "A lot of times you think, 'Oh, that wouldn’t happen here."' "It could happen at anytime."
Mill Valley High School students told KSHB 41 about 40 students walked out Friday.
The walkout was organized through social media group chats.
The students anticipated 90 people would participate.
Students worked with school administration to ensure they were on the same page with the walkout.
"I think our school handled this really well," said Madelyn Mulryan, another senior class member. "Our walk out is not against guns at all, we are completely fine with guns, we just want more gun regulations to prevent kids from dying in schools."
Students left campus during a passing period to be the least disruptive to classroom learning, school administration told KSHB 41
Organizers handed out flyers with the names of their Kansas State legislators: Angela Steins, Mike Thompson, and Adam Turk.
"If they don’t respond to me, I just hope that they do something, make some legislation, that would let me know that our voices have been heard," said Mulryan.
The Mill Valley seniors encouraged the student body to contact their representative to enact change.
"The more these happen, the closer they get," said Senior Bynlee Kristensen. "Change it so we can feel better at school."
Mill Valley High School students shared an email with KSHB 41 issued by Principal Gail Holder:
"While we respect the rights of individuals to express their opinions, our foremost responsibility is to keep students safe," Holder wrote.
The email also stated that it must follow its attendance policy. Students who participated in the walkout, without parental permission and notification to the school, will be assigned a one-hour detention.
"An hour detention isn’t going to really affect my life," Brookshire said. "But this is something that can seriously affect me."
The students hope standing in solidarity with families impacted by school shootings can find peace in their support from afar.
"It’s nothing anyone should ever have to go through. To see mother’s cry about their kids, father’s in tears its just awful," Brookshire said.
KSHB 41 is waiting on statements and responses from state legislators listed on the flyer handed out on campus.
The National Rifle Association, Kansas Rifle Association, and the Missouri Firearms Coalition did not respond to KSHB 41's request for comment.
