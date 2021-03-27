Lawrence Police cancel Silver Alert for missing 94-year-old woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE: March 27 11:50am: Lawrence Police say Marilyn Dowell has been found safe in Lawrence.

The Lawrence Police Department issued a silver alert for a missing 94-year-old woman on Saturday.

Marilyn Dowell was reported missing by a care-giver in the 1700 block of Brandon Woods Drive in Lawrence early Saturday morning.

Dowell's 2012 gold, GMC Terrain with Kansas disabled license plate 12535 was also reported as missing.

Officers noted her vehicle left the city at 7:44 Saturday morning, and a neighbor told police she could be on her way to Arizona.

Dowell needs movement assistance and is considered a fall risk.

She is also suffering from dementia like symptoms.

Anyone who sees Dowell or her 2012 GMC Terrain, is asked to call the Lawrence Police Department at 785-832-7509.