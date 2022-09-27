Kansas Highway Patrol receives national reaccreditation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Highway Patrol has received national reaccreditation from the Commission of Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA).

CALEA accreditation comes after a rigorous assessment and signifies "excellence in public safety and commitment to community," according to a release.

The agency, which was first accredited in 2018, received reaccreditation in July after an assessment of its community engagement, facilities and equipment policy. The commission also reviewed KHP's policies and procedures, and KHP performed a self-assessment over multiple years.

"Each community with CALEA accredited agencies should feel confident that their public safety organization is going above and beyond and operating under the highest standards in public safety,” CALEA President Anthony Purcell said.

KHP Superintendent Colonel Herman T. Jones says the agency is always working to grow.

"Although we have reached this achievement, our endeavor is to continuously serve with integrity and improvement,” Jones said in a statement.