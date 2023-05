KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Highway Patrol responded to an airplane crash at the Gardner Municipal Airport on Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened just before 4 p.m. at the airport located at 31905 W 175th Street in Gardner.

KHP confirmed there was a pilot and passenger on the plane and minor injuries were reported in the incident.

It wasn't immediately clear who sustained the injuries or what led to the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated.