Kansas Highway Patrol Superintendent Colonel Herman Jones to retire in July

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Highway Patrol Superintendent Colonel Herman Jones will retire on July 1, 2023, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced Wednesday.

Jones has worked in law enforcement for over 45 years, and as the highway patrol superintendent since 2019.

“It has been a sincere and distinct honor serving the citizens of Kansas as the Superintendent of the Kansas Highway Patrol,” Jones said in a written statement. “It has been my endeavor to keep Kansas highways and communities safe."

Jones previously served as the Shawnee County Sheriff, a police officer in Emporia, a highway patrol state trooper and a Kansas Law enforcement Training Center Instructor.

"Under his leadership, the agency increased recruitment efforts, enhanced law enforcement equipment and training, and carried out operations throughout the COVID-19 pandemic," a release from Kelly's office stated.

Jones' successor will be named by Kelly's administration "in the coming months."