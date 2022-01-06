Kansas Highway Patrol tows abandoned cars ahead of storm

OLATHE, Kan. — Ahead of Wednesday evening's snowstorm, the Kansas Highway Patrol was working to make roads easier for crews to clear, making it safer for drivers, too.

In his more than 30 years of law enforcement, Darryl Hayes has responded to plenty of crashes in bad weather.

The retired Westwood officer now works to prevent them as a motorist assist tech for the Kansas Highway Patrol.

"When it's real slick out, cars often are still going way too fast," Hayes said. "A lot of them think that they're kind of bulletproof because they drive an SUV or have big snow tires on. Unfortunately on ice, nothing works."

When drivers lose control, they may go off into the side of the road.

"So, if a vehicle is on the shoulder and you float over into the shoulder, you're going to hit that vehicle. This has happened so many times," Hayes said.

According to KHP, there's usually one or two crashes that involve an abandoned car every time there's a snow event.

"Having one is way too many, and it causes all our insurances to go up. It causes hardship for people who care, sometimes that's our only car to get to point A to point B," said Lt. Mitch Mellick with KHP Troop A.

So ahead of the latest storm, KHP began towing at noon any abandoned cars from the shoulders of interstates and highways.

"People that have their vehicles towed, they're a little upset," Mellick said. "I get that, understand that frustration. But in reality, we're trying to protect their property as well."

Towing is something KHP has done during inclement weather for the last two years, and they'll keep towing abandoned vehicles during the storm until the Kansas Department of Transportation is done plowing.

When it comes to navigating winter roads, Hayes offered words of advice.

"Speed and water are not a good mixture, as well as speed and ice, so I would just recommend people slow down, take your time. Get there and arrive alive," Hayes said.

For anyone wondering if KHP has towed their car, or for anyone in need of roadside assistance, dial *47 on a cellphone or call 913-782-8100.

