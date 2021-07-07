Watch
Kansas Highway Patrol troopers assists former MU quarterback Drew Lock after lug nut hit his windshield

Posted at 4:06 PM, Jul 07, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former MU quarterback and current Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock had an unfortunate accident while traveling through Kansas.

Lock, who was drafted by the Broncos in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft, was driving when a lug nut flew across the median and struck his windshield, according to a tweet from Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Ben.

Lock was wearing a seat belt and was not harmed.

"You never know who you can help as a trooper," Trooper Ben said in a follow-up tweet. "Today it was Drew Lock."

