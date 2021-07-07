Kansas Highway Patrol troopers assists former MU quarterback Drew Lock after lug nut hit his windshield

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former MU quarterback and current Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock had an unfortunate accident while traveling through Kansas.

Lock, who was drafted by the Broncos in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft, was driving when a lug nut flew across the median and struck his windshield, according to a tweet from Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Ben.

Safe travels the rest of your way across Kansas @DrewLock23 👍



Crazy having a (lug-nut) fly across the median striking your windshield and nearly go through it!



Glad your #seatbelt was fastened. 👍



Have a safe season now and into the future. #ServiceCourtesyProtection 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/DXDLon2l0Y — Trooper Ben (@TrooperBenKHP) July 7, 2021

Lock was wearing a seat belt and was not harmed.

"You never know who you can help as a trooper," Trooper Ben said in a follow-up tweet. "Today it was Drew Lock."