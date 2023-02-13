Kansas Highway Patrol will tow any abandoned vehicles Wednesday before, after Chiefs parade

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Highway Patrol will tow any abandoned vehicles left on the shoulders of interstates and highways Wednesday in Johnson and Wyandotte counties.

"The Kansas Highway Patrol is committed to keeping the public safe,'' according to a news release from the KHP. "We want to ensure everyone gets to the Kansas City Chiefs Parade in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, and home on February 15, 2023."

The towing begins Wednesday at 5 a.m. and ends at 8 p.m., the news release states.

Vehicles were abandoned in 2015 along Interstate 35 as Royals fans tried to get into the Kansas City Royals World Series parade.

Anyone who leaves a vehicle that gets towed can call *47 and speak with the Kansas Highway Patrol Communications Unit to find out where their vehicle was towed.

Vehicle owners will have to pay towing charges.

—