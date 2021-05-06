Watch
Kansas House advances medical marijuana measure

Gillian Flaccus/AP
In this April 8, 2019, photo, a jar of medical marijuana sits on the counter at Western Oregon Dispensary in Sherwood, Ore. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus)
Medical Marijuana Shrinking Market
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas House of Representatives voted Thursday to advance a measure that would make medical marijuana legal in the state.

The bill, which passed by a margin of 79-42, now heads to the Kansas Senate. If it passes there, it would head to Gov. Laura Kelly’s desk for final approval.

The bill’s prospects in the senate weren’t immediately clear, but Thursday’s vote offers supporters of medical marijuana in the state some hope the measure will eventually pass.

Kansas is one of 13 states in the country that has not taken steps to legalize medical marijuana. Missouri voters approved medical marijuana in 2018.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

