Kansas House fails to override Gov. Kelly's veto on transgender athlete bill

Kansas Legislature
Posted at 1:25 PM, Apr 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-28 14:25:31-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas House of Representatives failed to override Gov. Laura Kelly's veto of a bill that would ban transgender athletes from women's sports.

In a vote of 81-41, the House was three votes shy of overriding the veto. A super-majority is required for a veto override.

The bill originally passed the House with a vote of 74-39.

The Kansas Senate voted to override the veto Tuesday in a vote of 28-10.

Kelly vetoed the bill because she said, if enacted, it would have been harmful to students and hurt the state's business interests.

The House also failed to override Kelly's veto on a "Parents' Bill of Rights" legislation Thursday.

