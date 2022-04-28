Kansas House fails to override governor's veto of parents' bill of rights legislation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In a vote of 72-50, the Kansas House of Representatives failed to override Gov. Laura Kelly's veto of legislation that would require school boards to adopt a "Parents' Bill of Rights."

The House would have needed a super majority, or 84 votes, in order to override the veto.

The Kansas Senate voted to override the veto Tuesday in a vote of 27-12.

Kelly vetoed the bill because she said it would be costly to Kansas schools and would create more division.

The House originally passed the legislation with a vote of 67-46.